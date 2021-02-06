There could be some snow in the Killeen area during the latter half of next week.
Starting Thursday, low temperatures will drop around 20 degrees, with the low on Thursday at 19, Friday’s low at 18 and Saturday’s low at 21, according to the Weather Channel website.
The forecast is also calling for a 50% chance of snow and precipitation on Thursday, according to The Weather Channel.
The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth also said that the 50% of precipitation will be rain and sleet.
Temperatures through the weekend and into next will be as follows:
Today: 69, 35
Sunday: 67, 47
Monday: 74, 47
Tuesday: 64, 34
Wednesday: 47, 31
Thursday: 39, 19
