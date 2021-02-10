Killeen may reach record cold temperatures this weekend as snow and wind chills around zero are on the way.
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the upcoming weather could be “dangerously low.”
“This kind of cold can cause issues like hypothermia if exposed for long periods of time,” Sellers said.
The low temperatures will be in the teens this weekend and some high temperatures may not reach 30, according to the National Weather Service.
On the wind chills, Sellers said, “When you’ve got those cold temperatures and the wind picks up, it’s going to feel like it’s way colder than that. This is when you get concerned about these cold temperatures.”
Some of the wind gusts over the weekend could be as high as 30 mph, bringing the wind chills to near zero.
On Saturday and Sunday, there is a chance of snow and sleet, according to the weather service. However, on Monday, when the low is expected to dip to 14 degrees, there is a 50% chance of snow, and Sellers said with the cold temperatures it is more likely that any snow that falls would stick.
If there is snow, it would be the second time in the last month that Killeen sees snow after snow fell on Jan. 10.
With the cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chills, Sellers explained what people can do to be prepared.
She said to protect the four P’s —— pipes, plants, people and pets — and for residents to keep their layers on, avoid being out in the cold for long periods of time.
Temperatures through this week and into next will be as follows:
Today: 41, 35
Thursday: 36, 31
Friday: 39, 30
Saturday: 35, 17
Sunday: 30, 17
Monday: 29, 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.