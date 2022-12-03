Early Saturday morning more than 50 surviving spouses and children of fallen service members boarded an airplane at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport bound for Disney World, in Orlando, Florida.

The all-expenses paid trip — known as Snowball Express — is an annual flight for Gold Star families, but this is the first year the flight took place since 2019 due to COVID.

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Unfortunately, two family members gave their lives in combat serving in our nation's army.

...

...

I pray that somehow, someday humankind evolves sufficiently that wars and violence are minimized.

...

...

After 35 years of active army service, four years in Nam (along with 3 years in other conflicts) I understand the challenges in losing a beloved family member.

...

...

I pray that one day there will be a lasting peace on our little planet. [thumbup][unsure]

