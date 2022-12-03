Early Saturday morning more than 50 surviving spouses and children of fallen service members boarded an airplane at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport bound for Disney World, in Orlando, Florida.
The all-expenses paid trip — known as Snowball Express — is an annual flight for Gold Star families, but this is the first year the flight took place since 2019 due to COVID.
The 52 family members making the trip expressed happiness and excitement at the American Airlines terminal in Killeen as they prepared the board the Boeing 747, which took off about 7:20 a.m.
Every family on the flight is considered a Gold Star family. The title Gold Star, distinguishes a family member who lost a direct family member in military service. Immediate family members (parent, sibling, spouse, or child) receive a Gold Star from the Department of Defense, to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The terminal was adorned with Christmas decorations. Santa Claus was there for photos, emotional support service dogs were present, and snacks were available before boarding. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and other current and former Fort Hood military personnel were on hand for the send off.
The holidays can be especially challenging for grieving families, according to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which sponsors and organizes Snowball Express. American Airlines is the officials airline partner of the program.
Each December, the foundation hosts a five-day experience for more 1,750 children of the fallen and their surviving parent or guardian. With special time to honor their fallen and a blend of fun entertainment and inspiring programs, these families can lean on their peers for support. Which is why the foundation keeps bringing Snowball Express back to Walt Disney World Resort each year, according to the foundation’s website.
Unfortunately, two family members gave their lives in combat serving in our nation's army.
...
...
I pray that somehow, someday humankind evolves sufficiently that wars and violence are minimized.
...
...
After 35 years of active army service, four years in Nam (along with 3 years in other conflicts) I understand the challenges in losing a beloved family member.
...
...
I pray that one day there will be a lasting peace on our little planet. [thumbup][unsure]
