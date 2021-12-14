Killeen resident Jershika Maple, 24, finished in fifth place in the finals Tuesday night of the hit NBC TV show “The Voice,” a singing competition.
“This whole show, its been an out of body experience. I’m really thankful to be here still and for this journey. This has really set me up for my career and the rest of my life.” Maple said in a phone interview with the Herald earlier this month.
“I want to thank everyone in Killeen for supporting me on the show. Every step of the way I have seen people sharing, re-posting videos, and sending encouragement.” said Maple, who attended Ellison High School. “Thanks for taking out their time to vote and getting me this far then pulling through and voting to save me in the last round. [Everyone] really came through for me.”
Read more about Maple’s performance in the finals in Thursday’s Herald.
On Tuesday night’s finale, Maple performed “O Holy Night” with her coach, Grammy winner John Legend, before the final results were revealed between 9 and 10 p.m.
Maple was the second singer in Killeen to make to to the final round of the “The Voice.” In 2019, Rose Short, of Killeen, finished in fourth place during Season 17 of “The Voice.”
