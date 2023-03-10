Icon. Legend. Irreplaceable. Larger than life.
These are all words that those who knew him best used to describe the venerable “Big Joe” Lombardi, who died Thursday at the age of 75.
Family members said Lombardi died Thursday night of natural causes at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen.
Lombardi served as the “voice” of Copperas Cove Bulldawgs athletics for 45 years.
“Anybody that’s 50, 60 years old growing up in the Central Texas area knows the name ‘Big Joe,’” said Billy Ray Fant, a coworker of Lombardi’s. “The kids knew him growing up playing football. You got Charles Tillman. You got Robert Griffin III ... You name anybody that’s been through Cove and gone onto the NFL, Joe Lombardi knew them first.”
Cari Lowery, Copperas Cove’s athletic director and former longtime volleyball coach, said a multitude of athletes undoubtedly remember his famous “calls.”
“Thousands of athletes have grown up hearing Big Joe say, ‘Point Cove’ and ‘Go Dawgs.’ He has been a loyal friend and supporter of the Bulldawgs for as long as most of us can remember,” Lowery said. “He’s been here for our successes and our failures and never wavered in his belief in our kids and our coaches.
Keith Stifflemire, who was a top defensive assistant coach on the staff of longtime football coach Jack Welch as well as the head coach for boys track and field, said Lombardi’s support was more than “lip service.”
“I remember when we went down to the state track meet and finished second as a team that one particular year,” he said. “He just covered our track and field program so much. You know, he wasn’t just about football; he covered all of Copperas Cove sports and he talked about all of our kids in detail, from the different state champions we had individually and the different school records that were broken.
“We had a fantastic year — that was 2011. And I just remember this guy, he didn’t just give it lip service; he covered all of our sports, and that’s one thing I’ll always remember.”
More than sports
But Lombardi, who began as a disc jockey for KOOV-Copperas Cove in 1978, was more than just the voice of the Bulldawgs. He was a radio personality who hosted a morning show and received national recognition for it.
In 1992, he was recognized nationally as the Country Music Association’s “Small Market Radio Personality of the Year.”
“I’ll tell you this about Joe,” said James Harrison, who worked with Lombardi at KOOV. “Normally, for a morning show, you go in early before your show and you sit down and do what’s called ‘show prep’ — where you sit down and kind of plan each hour and your funny bits and know what you’re going to say.
“Joe would do that. For a 6 o’clock show, he’d get there about 3:30 or 4 o’clock in the morning — every morning — and do his show prep.
“That kind of dedication to his show was one of the reasons — along with the air check of his show we sent into Nashville — was one of the things that won him the award. We were very proud of him.”
In their last conversation, Fant said Lombardi continued to talk about radio.
“I actually picked him up (from the hospital) last Friday and took him home,” he said. “We were talking about radio and things that we’ve done — telling ‘war stories’ about things that have come up in the past, whether it’s DJ-ing or going to Rabbit Fest or going to the Celebrate Killeen concerts and stuff we’ve had over the years.”
Lombardi also broadcasted the welcome home of 124 flights of Fort Hood troops returning from Operation Desert Storm at “Victory Corner” near West Fort Hood.
“Everybody that’s served in the military that’s been here — no matter if they were here a year or retired here — they know him,” Fant said.
Along with athletics, Lombardi also served the school district in other capacities.
“He served as the announcer or master of ceremonies for everything related to CCISD, and he did it all with great pride and a style unique to him,” said Superintendent Joe Burns.
Lombardi also lent his voice to several organizations, including the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, the Greater Fort Hood Area United Way, the Copperas Cove Quarterback Club, C.H.A.M.P.S. and more.
To Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey, Lombardi was Copperas Cove.
“Anybody that knew Joe Lombardi knew Copperas Cove,” the mayor said.
Yancey expanded on the thought.
“Joe was one of the larger-than-life people in Copperas Cove because of his passion for Cove sports and all things Copperas Cove,” Yancey said. “He was a great individual and ambassador of Copperas Cove.”
Yancey honored Lombardi just a few months ago at Bulldawg Stadium with a proclamation that Oct. 28, 2022, was Mr. Joe Lombardi Day. The proclamation was made to honor Lombardi’s 75th birthday and his 45 years in play-by-play announcing.
Anecdotes
Individuals the Herald reached out to had various anecdotes, such as Harrison, who said Lombardi brushed off his accomplishment of 45 years in the radio booth.
“He was telling me when I was saying what a feat that is, he said, ‘Well, not really. There are some stations out in West Texas where the same guy’s been doing play-by-play in these smaller towns for 50, 55, 60 years,’” Harrison said. “I said, ‘It is a big deal. That hadn’t happened in Copperas Cove.’”
Stifflemire said one of his favorite memories of Lombardi came in the press box elevator before one football game in particular.
“Every Friday night, we would ride up the press box before the game ... We were going up in the press box (elevator). There was somebody from the Killeen Daily Herald riding in the elevator up with us, and he had a little tag on that said ‘Press’ in big letters, and then it said ‘KDH News’ on it.
“I reached out and pressed it about three times. And Joe was the only one that laughed. I didn’t say anything, but he laughed. He also looked at me like I was a weirdo.
“That was a funny moment because he got it immediately and nobody ... to this day, I don’t know if anybody paid attention.
“But it was before a big ballgame ... but it was a funny thing, because I thought, here Joe is getting ready for one of the big broadcasts of the year and he’s loose enough that he enjoyed the simple silly thing that I did.”
Lowery said she has fond memories of her first interaction with Lombardi.
“Joe came and found me the first day I was in Cove,” she said. “He wanted to make sure I wanted him to announce for volleyball and that I knew how much he loved being a Bulldawg. From that day on I have been blessed to call Joe my friend.”
Adjustments
After receiving the proclamation in October 2022, Lombardi said people had asked him if he would retire from announcing.
“I said, ‘No. I’ll be here until one of two things happen — either I get tired and can’t move on or I’m dead.’ So, I’m looking forward to a lot more years of this,” Lombardi said that evening.
Though the latter scenario came to fruition, someone will inevitably don Lombardi’s headset and carry on with audibly archiving the athletic endeavors of Copperas Cove athletes.
But those who knew “the voice” say it will be an adjustment.
“I’m going to miss that booming voice announcing any kind of sports event that Copperas Cove was a part of,” Yancey said. “He was the only voice I ever knew.”
Lowery stated: “What an amazing life he lived and what an impact he made on so many. This town and our athletic department won’t be the same without him. He will be deeply missed,” the athletic director said.
Harrison added: “What they’re gonna miss the most starts with the fact that local radio stations were bought out by these big companies, and none of them carry local high school sports anymore. So, a person with Joe’s talent and drive and dedication to the community — whoever that is — will never replace Joe because there’s no way to do this anymore. There’s no way to put it on the radio. It may be on the internet, but it won’t be the same.”
Burns said: “He leaves a rich legacy of professionalism and commitment that we may never see again.”
Lombardi is survived by Sherry Hoffpauir, his wife of more than 30 years.
A celebration of life for Lombardi will be 7 p.m. March 20 at Bulldawg Gymnasium at Copperas Cove High School. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue and gold.
