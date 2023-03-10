Lombardi

Copperas Cove athletics play-by-play announcer Joe Lombardi, right, shows his appreciation to the crowd after Mayor Dan Yancey, left, read a proclamation in his honor on his 75th birthday at Bulldawg Stadium on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

 Andy Zavoina | Herald

Icon. Legend. Irreplaceable. Larger than life.

These are all words that those who knew him best used to describe the venerable “Big Joe” Lombardi, who died Thursday at the age of 75.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.