School closures and social distancing measures continue. While parents have added tasks with home-schooling and keeping their kids busy at home, children miss their usual routine and seeing their friends.
With no playdates in sight, the isolation can become overwhelming — especially for younger children, who don’t have siblings in their age.
Copperas Cove resident Nadja Gerst sees in her two daughters Sofia, 6, and Melissa, 18, how differently social distancing can affect children.
“Sofia is having a hard time with the situation,” she said. “Her emotions are all over the place. She will cry out of nothing just because she misses her teacher or her friends.”
Meanwhile, Gerst’s teenager should be getting her dress fitted for a prom that is probably not going to happen and look forward to her high school graduation.
“We are just doing the best we can … but you can see that my senior is bored, because she is explaining math to her little sister,” she said.
While Gerst’s teenager has the option to stay in touch with her friends via social media and video chats, communication independently with their peers is not always possible for younger kids.
“Regardless of the child’s age, he or she may feel upset or have other strong emotions during a time of crisis,” said AdventHealth-Central Texas social worker Frances A. Pinkney. “Some children react right away, while others may show signs of difficulty much later.”
According to the CDC, how you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people and the community you live in.
A child’s reaction to the pandemic also depends on the age, previous experiences and how the individual child typically copes with stress.
“Children and teens react, in part, on what they see from the adults around them,” Pinkney said. “When parents and caregivers deal with the COVID-19 calmly and confidently, they can provide the best support for their children.”
The better parents are informed and prepared, the better they can react to their child in order to reassure them.
But even with the support of a parent, isolation and social distancing affects every child differently.
“Not all children and teens respond to stress in the same way,” Pinkney said. “The emotional impact of an emergency on a child depends on a child’s characteristics and experiences, the social and economic circumstances of the family and community, and the availability of local resources. Some might have more severe, longer lasting reactions.”
Parents should keep a close eye on their children and look out for warning signs including excessive crying, excessive worrying or sadness, irritability and avoidance of activities the child used to enjoy.
Other warning signs include returning to behaviors they have outgrown like toileting accidents or bedwetting, unhealthy eating or sleeping habits, attention and concentration difficulties and unexplained headaches or body pain.
Although social distancing is a tough, Pinkney assured parents that there are multiple ways to support children during this crisis.
“Take time to talk with your child or teen about the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said. “Answer questions and share facts about COVID-19 in a way that your child or teen can understand.”
However, limit access to news.
“Children may misinterpret what they hear and can be frightened about something they do not understand,” Pinkney said.
Reassuring their safety and any unusual feelings your child might have is crucial.
“Let them know it is ok if they feel upset,” she said. “Share with them how you deal with your own stress so they can learn how to cope from you.”
Although schools are closed, following a routine can give kids consistency during their day and create scheduled times for learning activities and free-time.
“Be a role model,” Pinkney said. “Take breaks, get plenty of sleep, exercise and eat well.”
