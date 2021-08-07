HARKER HEIGHTS — While also competing for first place and the top prize, nine adult co-ed slow-pitch softball teams laced up their cleats for a good cause Saturday during the fifth annual tournament to benefit Killeen ISD’s Homeless Awareness & Response Program (HARP).
All proceeds from the tournament, which is hosted by the Educated Angels, go to support HARP, said Sibyl Sheppard who cofounded Educated Angels along with her husband, Mark, and Tina Capito, all of whom are educators or former educators.
“We buy school supplies, clothes and canned goods for (HARP),” Sheppard said.
She added that there are around 1,000 homeless students within KISD.
Nine teams in the tournament is the most that have competed in the annual event. Sheppard said there could be a couple factors in there being nine teams this year.
“I think it’s a combination of we’re becoming noticed and recognized for the tournament, especially since it’s for a good cause,” she said. “But then, of course COVID. With not having it last year, we had a lot of teams contact us last year to ask if we were going to do it.”
One of the teams competing was the Enforcers, a team of Killeen police officers and their families, coached by officer Evan Crouse.
“It goes to a great cause, it’s for the kiddos,” Crouse said of the importance of the tournament. “Anything for the kiddos, to me, is A-plus.”
Crouse said he formed the KPD Enforcers team within the last week after Police Chief Charles Kimble asked him to during the Tip-a-Cop event at Texas Roadhouse.
He hopes to have the team compete in more softball tournaments as a way to stay involved in the community.
Sheppard said she hopes to have enough teams to utilize all four softball fields at the Harker Heights Community Park within three years. Since the first tournament in 2015, two of the four fields have been used.
Crouse said he doesn’t see any reason why that can’t happen.
Alfonso Ross, the crew chief and umpire in charge at the tournament, said he often volunteers to provide the umpires from the Copperas Cove Athletic Officials Association for this tournament specifically.
“I try always every year; I think this is our fourth year that we have doing this to assist and help,” Ross said. “I think it’s a way to bring unity to the people, especially those that are homeless.”
Along with supporting HARP, the Educated Angels also support the Special Olympics and award scholarships for aspiring educators.
