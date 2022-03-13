A Fort Hood soldier who had been given a term of deferred probation in a child malnourishment case was sentenced last week to a term in state jail.
On Thursday, Devin James Gill, 27, was found guilty of a state jail felony charge of injury to a child with reckless bodily injury. He had been sentenced in the same 264th Judicial District Court on March 16, 2020, to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation.
Judge Paul LePak on Thursday found that Gill violated the terms of his probation when Gill was arrested by Killeen police on June 26, 2021, on a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .15.
After hearing comments from attorneys, LePak found Gill guilty of injury to a child and sentenced him to five years of straight probation. Gill will have to surrender himself to the Bell County Jail to serve 100 days, as a condition of his probation, according to Bell County court records.
He was not listed in jail as of Friday.
Gill’s ex-wife and co-defendant, Jamie Nicole Gill, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced by LePak on Oct. 10, 2019, to four years of deferred adjudication probation.
The case grabbed headlines in 2018, when Killeen police found a severely malnourished 4-month-old who weighed the same as when he was born.
A KPD detective testified during Devin Gill’s sentencing hearing on March 16, 2020, about what she discovered at the scene.
“He was very, very small for his age, with no meat on his body and his skin sagging,” said KPD Det. Angela Mathews during her previous testimony. “You could see his bones through his skin. It was so sad.”
The detective said that doctors told her that the child was not being fed and that there were no other diagnoses. Mathews said that, although she had been told the child was being breastfed, there were no pumps, bottles, stored milk or formula.
On Feb. 12, 2018, police responded to a welfare check in the 1300 block of North W.S. Young Drive, finding the couple’s child in poor condition.
The boy was sent to a local hospital by Child Protective Services, weighing in at 7 pounds 11 ounces, the same weight at which he was born on Oct. 3, 2017. He was diagnosed with failure to thrive based on malnourishment.
Photos taken during investigation showed virtually no fat on the child’s body and his skin hanging loosely off his body, according to the affidavit.
Jamie Gill told police that she thought the infant’s weight was normal, and reportedly said he was skinny because his father was skinny. He said the boy was not on his medical insurance because the couple had not obtained his birth certificate, police said.
Police said the child had no subsequent doctor visits aside from two visits to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
The boy, who now would be 4 years old, was placed in foster care by CPS and gained four pounds in about a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.