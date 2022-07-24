A Fort Hood soldier who was one of seven men arrested during a prostitution sting in Killeen nearly two years ago was sentenced this week to a term of deferred adjudication probation.
On Thursday in Judge John Gauntt’s 27th Judicial District Court, Xavier Antwon Anthony “was sentenced by the judge to 8 years of deferred probation,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Thursday. She said that there was no plea agreement reached in his case.
He pleaded guilty on Feb. 17.
Compelling prostitution of an underage person is among the offenses listed in Chapter 62 of the Texas Penal Code that require registration as a sex offender, including in deferred probation cases.
Anthony, 27, of Fort Hood was one of three men who were indicted on Sept. 16, 2020, on a second-degree felony charge of compelling prostitution of a person under the age of 18. Another three men were indicted on Oct. 28, 2020, and one man on Nov. 4, 2020.
All seven men were arrested on felony charges during a joint Texas Department of Public Safety and Killeen Police Department sting that occurred from Aug. 6-8, 2020. Another two men were arrested on a misdemeanor charge of prostitution.
Fort Hood officials previously verified that Anthony is a motor transport operator assigned to 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and Pfc. Timmy Jones Jr., 32, of Killeen is a combat engineer assigned to Fort Hood’s 87th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade.
“The overall goal of this joint effort was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts,” said KPD Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, in a previous news release.
She said the suspects contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age.
“These agreements were for fees that included money, drugs, and/or alcohol,” according to the news release. “The suspects were apprehended without incident when they arrived at a predetermined location.”
Two guns were confiscated during the operation, according to KPD.
Of the seven felony charges that resulted from the August, 2020, sting, one other man has been sentenced while the other five cases are making their way through the courts.
On Dec. 20, 2021, Shaun Paul Moore was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie to 5 years in prison.
Court records show that two other defendants—Jones and Brandon Lee, 27, of Killeen--have plea hearings set for next month. Dustin Edwards Johnson, 44, of Lott, has pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced on Aug. 18.
Another defendant, Javier Angel Perez Coyotl, 42, of Austin last had a pretrial hearing on June 23. A seventh man, Brian Harley Flynn, 23 of Temple has requested that his case be heard by a jury, which is scheduled for Sept. 26.
In an unrelated case that was decided in the same courtroom on Wednesday, Winston Leonardo Barnes, 31, of Killeen received a term of probation on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant.
Barnes was indicted on Oct. 20, 2021. Court records show that he pleaded guilty on April 5.
On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 7 years of deferred adjudication probation, Newell said on Thursday.
On Aug. 13, 2021, a KPD officer was dispatched to a call regarding a person asleep outside someone’s home. An officer made contact with the man, who was identified as Barnes, according to the arrest affidavit.
“(The officer) determined that Barnes was a danger to himself due to his level of intoxication,” police said.
When the officer attempted to place Barnes under arrest, “…Barnes grabbed (the officer’s) shirt and then struck (the officer) in the face,” according to the affidavit. The officer had to be treated at a hospital for a scratched eyelid and eyeball.
