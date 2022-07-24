A Fort Hood soldier who was one of seven men arrested during a prostitution sting in Killeen nearly two years ago was sentenced this week to a term of deferred adjudication probation.

On Thursday in Judge John Gauntt’s 27th Judicial District Court, Xavier Antwon Anthony “was sentenced by the judge to 8 years of deferred probation,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Thursday. She said that there was no plea agreement reached in his case.

