A Killeen man and two house cats were the only survivors of an early morning house fire in the 4500 block of Twin Oaks Circle Sunday.
According to a release from the City of Killeen the fire department was dispatched to the home at 2:23 a.m.
Killeen police officers who arrived on the scene just before firefighters was able to safely discharge a fire-extinguisher into the front window.
According to Fire Chief James Kubinski, this action temporarily slowed the advancement of the fire and allowed firefighters to rescue as many pets as possible from the building.
Firefighters were advised that there were more than 20 cats and two dogs that lived in the home.
Kubinski reported that the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of arrival and crews continued extinguishing areas for an additional 30 minutes.
During search and rescue operations, fire personnel located 22 cats and two dogs inside the residence that had all suffered from smoke inhalation.
Paramedics on scene were able to resuscitate only two of the cats. All other pets in the home perished as a result of the heavy smoke conditions.
The homeowner was evaluated for smoke inhalation by paramedics and did not request transport to the hospital, according to the release.
There were no injuries to any firefighters.
Kubinski reported that among the resources deployed from Killeen, there were four engines, a ladder truck, rescue truck and two ambulances who responded to the scene. A total of 26 staff were on scene including two battalion chiefs and two EMS captains.
“Many thanks to the Harker Heights Fire Department, Killeen Animal Services and Oncor who assisted Killeen at the scene,” Kubinski said. “The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation by the Killeen Fire Marshal’s office, although no foul play is suspected.”
The residence was deemed uninhabitable and displaced occupants were assisted on the scene by the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Animal Services personnel assisted on scene with the removal of all animals that did not survive.
