HARKER HEIGHTS — As some Central Texas residents — and others around the country — look at Memorial Day as a celebration, retired Sgt. 1st Class Marty Martinez, a Vietnam War veteran, gave a grim reminder as to why it is not a celebration.
“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for somebody that took the (brunt) of the grenade that was thrown in our location that we were at,” Martinez said as he passed out waters to people walking on the trail at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. “The individual that died took the (brunt) of it and I got some fragmentation on me.”
Martinez said Memorial Day is a solemn day.
“This isn’t a celebration or anything else like that,” he said. “And it shouldn’t be taken as that for those of us who served.”
Memorial Day, historically, was observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970. In 1971, it began being observed on the last Monday of May. Martinez said he believes it should return to being observed on May 30 regardless of the day of week instead of being rolled into a long weekend.
During a ceremony prior to the walk at Carl Levin Park, 12-year-old Luke Eggert performed a moving rendition of the national anthem.
“I was super grateful for this experience,” Eggert said of playing the national anthem. “I love playing for people, so it was a great opportunity for me.”
Eggert said he put the rendition together by borrowing different musical styles from different violinists.
His father, Lucas, a veteran, was proud of his son playing the national anthem at the event.
“It’s a great honor, honestly, for him to be able to participate in events like this — other than watching,” he said. It’s a great honor for me, and I think it’ll do him great in the future.”
During the ceremony, Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist read a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Following Blomquist’s remarks, Harker Heights High School JROTC cadets Diego Castro and Ashley Jackowski placed a ceremonial wreath at the front.
As the crowd of several dozen saluted or stood with hand over heart, Staff Sgt. Marcus Brooks of the 1st Cavalry Division Band played taps, while members of Lightning Troop, Thunder Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment fired off the traditional rifle salute.
After the formal part of the ceremony, attendees were invited to walk around the trail at the park.
