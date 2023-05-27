HARKER HEIGHTS — As some Central Texas residents — and others around the country — look at Memorial Day as a celebration, retired Sgt. 1st Class Marty Martinez, a Vietnam War veteran, gave a grim reminder as to why it is not a celebration.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for somebody that took the (brunt) of the grenade that was thrown in our location that we were at,” Martinez said as he passed out waters to people walking on the trail at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. “The individual that died took the (brunt) of it and I got some fragmentation on me.”

