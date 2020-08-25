The Solid Waste Department will conduct additional maintenance on the Copperas Cove Transfer Station crane beginning Thursday. Work is expected to last two partial days, and the station will be closed to the public as follows:
Aug. 27, noon to 5 p.m.
Aug. 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The scheduled maintenance will not affect residential or commercial collections, according to city officials.
Questions or concerns should be directed to the city’s Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242 or Larry Scott, solid waste director, at lscott@copperascovetx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.