District 2 Killeen City Council candidate Joseph Solomon will have a pair of meet-and-greet events this week.
On Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Solomon will be at VFW Post 9191, 3307 Zephyr Road in Killeen.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 6:38 pm
Joining Solomon will be District 1 Killeen City Council candidate Gabriel Montalvo.
On Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., Solomon will have a meet and greet at Meños Mexican Grill, 1100 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Early voting in the May 6 municipal election is April 24-May 2.
dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543
