Among the many local races in the Bell County primary election, three have a Killeen area connection, two with Killeen area voting precincts and one with a candidate from Killeen.
The Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, Place 1, is in the western part of the county covering Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville. It has five candidates — three Republicans and two Democrats.
The Bell County Constable Precinct 4 in Killeen also has five candidates, three Democrats and two Republicans.
The Bell County Sheriff’s race has two candidates, both Republicans, with one from Killeen. Whomever receives 51% of the vote will be considered the winner of that race.
Also a one-party race is the 426th District Court race with three Republicans, if one candidate receives 51% of the votes they will be considered the winner, according to the Bell County Elections office. If no candidate receives the needed 51% then the top two will face off in the May 26 run-off election.
AREA Federal, state races
For U.S. District 31, which includes Killeen. Harker Heights, Nolanville and Temple and goes as far south as Round Rock, eight challengers are seeking to unseat Republican John Carter, who has served as the representative since 2003, according to his website.
The 31st district is one of only two districts in Texas (the other being the 36th district) that has never been represented by a Democrat, according to Texas Secretary of State website. This year’s election, the ballot has nine candidates including Carter — four Republicans and five Democrats.
On the state level, District 24 Sen. Dawn Buckingham is unopposed in the primary but has a Democratic opponent, Clayton Tucker, who also is unopposed in the primary.
State House District 54 incumbent Brad Buckley of Salado has a Democratic challenger, Likeithia “Keke” Williams of Harker Heights, but neither has an opponent in the primary.
State House District 55 Rep. Hugh Shine, has no opponent.
Candidates in unopposed races also will be listed on their respective ballots on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot as well.
Winners will be sworn in either Jan. 1 or 2, 2021.
