Amid swirling clouds, high winds and severe-weather sirens, Killeen residents may have dodged a bullet during Sunday’s storms that blew through just before sunset.

Pershing Park Baptist Church in the 1200 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440 did sustain roof damage when the steeple atop the sanctuary was sheared off about 7:50 p.m. Sunday evening.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

