Amid swirling clouds, high winds and severe-weather sirens, Killeen residents may have dodged a bullet during Sunday’s storms that blew through just before sunset.
Pershing Park Baptist Church in the 1200 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440 did sustain roof damage when the steeple atop the sanctuary was sheared off about 7:50 p.m. Sunday evening.
“We are just so thankful that no one got hurt,” said Assistant Pastor Jonathan Johnson.
Johnson had been leading a Bible study for about 30 people in the church and was in the middle of securing the building as he caught a glimpse of debris going past a window at the church. He quickly realized that the wind had picked up and could hear severe-weather sirens going off in the neighborhood surrounding the church.
He called to his wife, who had been outside, and the two took shelter inside for the next few minutes.
“The steeple seemed to have rolled down the roof and came to rest in the parking lot on the south side of the building,” Johnson recalled Monday. “Most of our congregation park on that side, so it was a blessing no one was there when it landed.”
According to Johnson, he and another deacon worked to roll the steeple up against the church building and secure it until the damage could be assessed.
A two-man maintenance crew could be seen atop the roof Monday checking for additional damage to the exterior.
“It looks like strong wind just sheared it off at the base of its support,” Ozell Wiley, a member at the church who handles most of the property management of the grounds and buildings said.
“It flattened the ridgeline and several gutters were smashed,” Wiley said. “There’s a hole in the exterior roof as well.”
Wiley and others tarped the roof to be ready for what forecasters said might be another severe-weather evening.
According to Meteorologist David Bonnett with the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, there were no reports of high winds or tornadoes in Killeen Sunday. The NWS did have reports of trace amounts of rain at Fort Hood with 0.02 of an inch and 0.08 of an inch in Killeen.
It was a different story just east of Killeen.
“Straight-line winds of 60 to 70 mph, with gusts of 75 mph were reported in South Belton,” Bonnett said. “Most of the reports of damage came from cities east of Killeen, like Belton and Temple.”
Bonnett also said conditions were shaping up to create another possible severe weather threat Monday afternoon and evening.
“This time of year, conditions change so rapidly, but we do have a conditional threat with high ground temperatures, moisture content and lift indicators,” Bonnett said.
According to Harker Heights Fire Department, they were dispatched to calls about power lines down on Badger Circle and Frontier Trail, but it was unknown if power was lost to anyone in the area.
An email from spokeswoman Janell Ford with the City of Killeen, “confirms there was minimal damage in our area, following a tornado warning (Sunday.)”
“The National Weather Service-Fort Worth office issued the tornado warning about 7:15 p.m., following a tornado watch issued at 2:50 p.m. The tornado warning expired at 8 p.m. and the tornado watch expired at 11 p.m.,” according to the release from the city.
The city’s statement they reported no injuries or significant structure damage reported with damage limited to downed trees and fallen billboards.
“... a few homes that had their weather heads pulled up by a falling tree,” according to the release.
Personnel from the City’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have been out documenting damage to provide to the National Weather Service and other first responders. The Public Works’ Transportation and Solid Waste divisions have been clearing trees and debris that blocked roadways, the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.