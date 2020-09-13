She wanted to be a soldier since she was 10 years old, her mother said, and the Houston native was thrilled to be stationed close to home at Fort Hood.
But Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s mother said that her daughter became sad soon afterward.
Over the course of an hour and a half and many interviews — including one with Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman — the “2020” ABC-TV show “I Am Vanessa” took viewers through the case and revealed more information about a possible motive for the April 22 murder.
The show, which aired on Friday evening, provided some insight into how Spc. Aaron Robinson, the man who police say murdered Guillen, managed to leave the base where he was supposed to be confined.
Despite being under watch, on June 30 — the day Guillen’s body was found in eastern Bell County — Robinson left Fort Hood and the same night killed himself when confronted by Killeen police.
“He sees this media report ... he knows it’s up and he flees,” said Army Maj. Gen. Donna Martin of the Criminal Investigation Command, on the show. “We believe the media report was the tipping point for Robinson to flee.”
Martin said that Robinson was not yet detained.
“There’s still a legal process that has to happen before you can detain an American citizen or restrict their liberties,” she said. “We have to have probable cause to put him in custody.”
According to the show, Robinson was able to get past his unarmed escort, who chased Robinson, but Robinson was able to get into a vehicle and leave.
Still unknown is how Robinson obtained the gun he used to shoot and kill himself.
“I’m absolutely confident in the actions of our agents throughout the entire investigation,” Martin said.
Martin also said in the show that the impetus for the alleged murder is because Guillen saw a photo on Robinson’s cell phone of Cecily Aguilar, who is married to a former soldier but was estranged and was dating Robinson.
“He feared that (Guillen) would go to the chain of command and get him in trouble for having an affair,” Martin said.
Aguilar friend speaks
The story did illuminate the background and personality of Aguilar, who is accused of helping Robinson get rid of Guillen’s remains in the woods along the Leon River on April 23 and April 26.
Aguilar, 22, initially backed up Robinson’s story but later helped police.
Her best friend, Ayrren Clough, was interviewed for the show.
“Everyone who knew her at school knew how big her heart was and how big of a sweetheart she was,” Clough said.
Jury selection is set to begin in Aguilar’s case in the federal court in Waco on Sept. 28. She is being held in the McLennan County Jail with no bond after being indicted on July 14 on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence. She pleaded not guilty.
At first, Clough said that she could not believe the accusations against her friend.
“She has a heart, she’s kind to people and she has a very weak stomach,” Clough said. “It doesn’t make sense to me that she would do this for a man she barely knew. The only way I can see her doing something like this is because she was in fear for her life.”
ABC anchorman John Quiñones described Aguilar’s childhood as “troubled.”
Aguilar was placed in foster care at the age of 12 and was living on her own by age 16 at a Michigan park, according to the show.
What does the Army say?
The Guillen family has repeatedly criticized the Army for not giving them enough information since Vanessa Guillen was reported missing on April 23.
“As a mother myself, I would want to know everything, but we can’t tell everything because we have to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” Martin said on the show.
Quiñones also interviewed Ryan McCarthy, the secretary of the Army, who said that Army CID had “a lot of contact with the family, about 40 different instances from April 22 to July 1.”
“But when a family endures something as horrible as this, they want information immediately,” McCarthy said. “We’re as angry and disappointed as they are. We tried to get them answers as quickly as we could.”
McCarthy said an investigation is ongoing into how Robinson was able to escape from base and obtain a firearm.
“We have to find answers and we will hold people accountable,” he said.
McCarthy insisted that soldiers at Fort Hood are safe.
The show also touched the story of another murdered soldier, Gregory Wedel Morales, who had gone missing in 2019. The Army listed him as AWOL, despite the fact that he was set to leave the Army in a few weeks.
“They failed on every level, to look for him, to protect him, they won’t say, ‘We’re sorry, we screwed up,’” said Wedel Morales’ mother, Kim Wedel, in the show.
McCarthy said the Army is looking into its policy on missing soldiers
