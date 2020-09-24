A local faith-based nonprofit organization gave away more than 8,000 pounds of produce and 34 wild hogs to soldiers and their family members this week at Fort Hood.
Chris Matthews, a member of Hogs For A Cause, said the organization gave out 8,650 pounds of produce along with the meat for the hogs on Wednesday. Some of the produce given away included potatoes, yellow and green onions, carrots, melons, beets, lettuce, berries, leeks and hummus.
Hogs For A Cause was founded around 2011 by David Haehn and became active around 2013 in the Belton and Temple area, Matthews said. Haehn passed away earlier this year, but the organization will continue.
“I met the man, and his heart was in the right place, and I just decided this was something we were going to keep on — keep his legacy going and give back to the community,” Matthews said.
Haehn was a veteran, as are Matthews and his wife.
At Matthews’ house at Fort Hood, soldiers learned how to “field process” a wild hog.
“What I do is I teach the soldiers how to gut, skin, quarter and semi-process their own meat,” Matthews said.
Matthews said he has an agreement with the game wardens and biologist on post to be able to process the hogs at his house.
Matthews also said he takes Purple Heart recipients, wounded warriors and active-duty members on wild hog hunts.
“A lot of soldiers — and veterans — suffer from PTSD,” Matthews said. “The one thing about PTSD that I understand, because I have PTSD, is if you don’t have an avenue to channel it, sometimes it does get the better of you. That’s why I do the hunts. I get their minds off of that; I give them something else to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.