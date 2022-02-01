Elements from the Army’s III Corps, including units assigned to Fort Hood and Fort Carson, Colorado, have been put in a heightened state of readiness due to tensions in Europe, according to Fort Hood officials.
The units have not received deployment orders, but remain ready to deploy if notified.
The Secretary of Defense has directed forces at home and abroad to be on high alert and prepare to deploy in a shortened time frame. In some cases, this means designated units and personnel would have five days after notification to be ready to load equipment or board military transport for movement into theater. The heightened alert is to prepare in case the NATO nations vote to call for additional support in eastern Europe, said Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Crisp, Fort Hood spokesman.
Tensions have been high among NATO nations due to Russia’s buildup of troops along the border of Ukraine.
Soldiers and families will be notified by their chains of command if official notification of deployment is received. Units within III Corps are currently not on orders, but all units remain in high deployment alert and a prepare-to-deploy order status, Crisp said.
