HARKER HEIGHTS — Around 70 Harker Heights families received donations of food and toys from the annual Santa Pal giveaway held by the Harker Heights Fire Department and the Harker Heights Lions Club.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, families came through the Central Station of the fire department in Harker Heights, to receive their donations.
Toys were put in boxes in accordance with the ages and gender of children in each family, and food like a turkey, stuffing, rolls and more were also given to families to light up their Christmas day.
Lindsay Cothmann, an executive assistant with the fire department spoke about being able to give back to the community through the Santa Pal program.
“The fire department has been helping with the Lion’s Club for over a decade now … it’s just a way to help give back and help Harker Heights residents that need a little bit of assistance at the holidays it’s just a really good way to help,” Cothmann said.
Natalie Austin, the president of the Harker Heights Lions Club, gave her thoughts as well.
“It’s amazing, we had a woman pull up just a little while ago that was in tears … just the appreciation on their faces is amazing,” Austin said.
She spoke on the differences this year in the Santa Pal drive because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the beginning I was a little worried because a lot of businesses were hit hard by COVID so we didn’t know if they were going to be willing or able to help out as much but we’ve had some businesses that really stood up and committed to it and we also had a lot of people in the community that felt like they needed to do something this year to help out so it ended up being a really good year for us,” she said.
Rosa Zuniga is a mother and grandmother who’s daughter and grandchildren are currently living with her. She said the donations are a blessing.
“It’s heaven sent. Right now with this COVID and everything that’s going on and it’s hard for work, it’s really hard. It’s helping her (Zuniga’s daughter) so as long as I’m alive I will try to help as much as I can, and the kids look so forward to getting something even if it’s one little reading book,” Zuniga said.
She continued speaking about how it feels to wake up on Christmas and see her grandkids open presents.
“It makes me so happy I cry, like now I feel like crying, but my daughter says ‘Mom, I’m sorry we won’t be able to buy you anything this year.’ And I say as long as my grandkids open presents that’s enough for me,” she said.
