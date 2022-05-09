Some Killeen-area restaurants remained closed Monday and others were not serving certain drinks due to the area-wide boil-water notice in effect.
Taco Bell has closed all 10 locations in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Belton, an employee with the company confirmed Monday morning. Local coffee shops, including Dutch Bros, Black Rifle Coffee Company and Starbucks, were also closed on Monday.
A boil-water notice is in effect for all of Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove, Belton and Nolanville after the Belton Lake drinking water plant came to a halt on Sunday during a power outage that lasted more than three hours.
Area pipes and water towers have to fill back up, and water testing must be done before the boil-water order can be lifted.
Area fast food restaurants, such as Burger King, Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s, were not serving fountain drinks Monday due to the boil-water notice.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which runs the water plant, said city officials will lift the boil-water order in each of the affected cities once the water levels are normal and testing shows the water is safe to drink — which he expects sometime late Tuesday or Wednesday.
“The boil water notices can be lifted once each (city) conducts the necessary sampling and receives passing e-coli tests 24 hours after delivery to the lab. WCID 1 plans to sample some time today (probably around noon) with the hope of clearing our plant and delivery system around noon tomorrow,” Garrett said in a Monday morning email. “Our customer entities can sample when ready. I would expect best case for the boil water to be lifted would be Tuesday afternoon late, but Wednesday is more realistic, particularly for the larger entities due to coordination of sample collection, etc.”
Cirilo Lopez, the store manager at Walmart, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, said as soon as he heard Sunday that the city had issued a boil-water notice, he notified his grocery warehouse and ordered a full trailer of bottled water.
“It arrived this morning and we have plenty,” Lopez said Monday. “We should be able to keep up with demand, unless the notice continues for several days.”
Residents were seen Monday at Walmart and H-E-B locations in Killeen stocking up on bottled water.
