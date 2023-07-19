Expressing shock, disappointment and a nod to experience, Killeen leaders exhibited a range of emotions Wednesday about how Riakos Adams — who was defeated in a city election two months ago — was selected this week to fill the vacant Killeen City Council member at-large seat.

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she was concerned Adams’ appointment would lead to block voting.

Armain

So I spend my time and vote to get rid of one of the guys that voted to approve the marijuana proposition and the council just puts him right back in a seat. Why should I support this city and council at all? Why have elections if they don't count for anything? Explain why when citizens vote to remove someone from the council, you turn around and almost immediately appoint him for another year. Now he ;gets another bite at the apple in the next election as an incumbent member of the council. In my opinion this council is corrupt..

Scot

Armain - your comments are spot on. Killeen might consider city charter amendment that past Council will not be reappointed without an election. I had not even considered that his loss might be from people making conscientious choice to remove those who supported Prop A. Well said.

TimeToMove

I commend the KDH for a full review of the facts. This article shows the power and politics that goes into making a decision. It lays out the case for why the Texas Election Commission should audit how the City of Killeen Council be reprimanded for the process used. Strange that this article includes comments that make it seem one council member guided the others to make a quick decision. Putting lipstick on an ugly duck and then every council member with hands in the air and shrugging shoulders saying “it wasn’t me that brought the bird to the dance!”

The fact that a sitting council member admits to calling one person who was interviewed over another person, in a decision-making process is outrageous. In no way, from the outset was the “best-interviewed candidate” going to be chosen. Once again, time and energy were wasted by all those involved; applicants interviewed, the City of Killeen legal team, other council members, and the average resident. This councilmember who continues to occupy a seat, year after year knows that they will not receive any blowback, as they are funded by rich donors, have become entitled, and freely feel above the law. Shame on the City of Killeen Council, this action has made a mockery of the local government and is just ridiculous. Wake up people, that is why we have term limits!!!

MAJAG89

Keep it moving. Nothing to see here. Pay no attention to how Adam's knew to be there. Ĵust Good Ole boys, never meaning no harm....

