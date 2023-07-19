Expressing shock, disappointment and a nod to experience, Killeen leaders exhibited a range of emotions Wednesday about how Riakos Adams — who was defeated in a city election two months ago — was selected this week to fill the vacant Killeen City Council member at-large seat.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she was concerned Adams’ appointment would lead to block voting.
Some council members and city officials spoke about the need for a person with experience to be appointed to the vacant seat, but Nash-King and others were concerned about the process.
“The citizens spoke when they voted for Councilmember Solomon to represent District 2,” Nash-King said in an email. “However, some members of the council wanted Mr. Adams regardless of his loss.”
Adams was voted in 5-1 Tuesday, with Councilman Joseph Solomon being the dissenting vote.
Nash-King said she was “shocked” by how quickly the selection was made during the closed session, which lasted approximately 18 minutes.
Adams previously lost the District 2 council member election in May to Solomon by a 271-vote margin.
Solomon told the Herald Wednesday that he was concerned about the process by which Adams was selected.
“It’s nothing personal against Adams,” Solomon said. “But I’m concerned about how it went down. Adams was already there, and I want to know how he got the word, how he knew to be there.”
Adams told the Herald Tuesday, during closed session, that he received an email from the city letting him know candidates were being considered.
He clarified on Wednesday that the email came to him on June 28.
“I did not receive a specific email regarding my appointment,” Adams said in an email Wednesday. “I did not know I was going to be appointed until I witnessed the vote taken.”
He said every applicant received an email on June 28 saying the council would discuss filling the vacancy at Tuesday’s meeting with a vote either taking place that day or July 25.
“I can only speculate that it was due to my dedication to public service and recent experience as a Councilmember,” Adams said of being selected.
“What matters now is going forward and getting the work done. Even though I was appointed, I am still accountable to the Citizens of Killeen.”
However, city officials including City Manager Kent Cagle, told the Herald on Wednesday that city staff did not email or inform candidates that they may want to come to the meeting.
Cagle said the only staff involvement was with the interview process in June and staff members wouldn’t email the candidates.
But Councilman Jose Segarra — who voiced strong support for Adams during Tuesday’s meeting and urged city staff to swear him in immediately — said he phoned Adams prior to the meeting to tell him he was being considered.
“I did call him prior to the council meeting, but I told him I just wanted to make sure he was still interested because I was going to support him,” Segarra said Wednesday.
Segarra said the appointment of Adams was not made in advance of the special meeting.
Segarra said he didn’t know the council was going to select Adams during the closed session of the meeting because the council was going to make the decision as a whole.
“He wasn’t the only name there. We did have a discussion on that. I was not the first to speak behind closed doors. There was a nomination other than mine,” Segarra said.
Segarra reiterated from his statement during Tuesday’s council meeting that his support for Adams came down to his experience.
“I thought, ‘he’s got experience,’” Segarra said. “We’re going through a budget. He can come in and take off and do what he needs to do. And he did that last night.”
However, Nash-King said she doesn’t understand what Adams could contribute to the budget process at this point since the preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year has already been completed.
Solomon echoed Nash-King’s feelings about the council’s consideration for the budget when selecting Adams.
“If that’s the argument, we’re just about through with the budget,” he said. “The process of the budget — we’re not completely done yet — but the major components and the major process of it we have already went through.”
Segarra said his original choice was Rickey Williams, a former councilman who withdrew from the selection process last week.
“Everybody did a good job, but Rickey and Adams were my two choices,” he said.
But Solomon said he felt the citizens were “short-changed” by Adams’ selection.
“We got a lot of applicants, and (Adams) was one of them, but I felt we could’ve picked someone who perhaps (had) never been on the council, but met the qualifications,” Solomon said. “All the applicants were good applicants. So therefore I think we could’ve given someone else that chance.”
Solomon emphasized that his feelings on the matter weren’t about Adams or him, but about the constituents.
“He (Adams) was appointed two times; he’s never been elected before. He was on the council twice because the council voted him in,” Solomon said.
“I don’t know what we could’ve done more, but I just feel we could be more considerate of our citizens and get feedback from our citizens ... I don’t think our citizens are looking for this.”
Nash-King also felt that the selection of Adams undermines Solomon, who was the sole vote against his appointment.
“Councilmember Solomon invested time and money to win his election against Mr. Adams,” she said, referring to the May election. “It is an insult to any seated council member that has won an election fairly, and three months later the individual he or she defeated is appointed to the council after their loss. There is something definitely wrong with the process regarding how the council fills a vacant position.”
The council had interviewed 14 applicants prior to deciding on Adams.
Adams was appointed to the seat in April 2022 after then-Mayor Pro Tem Nash-King took over the post and then-Mayor Segarra, who was term-limited, stepped down. Afterward, Nash-King was elected mayor.
Adams was sworn in Tuesday by Judge Kris Krishna after a brief recess following the vote and immediately began to work as a council member at-large.
Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb, who made the motion Tuesday to appoint Adams, said in an email to the Herald Wednesday that what is said in closed session meetings stays there.
“However, I would like to assure you the meetings are conducted in the upmost professionalism with honesty and fairness leading the way,” Cobb said.
Adams will serve until the May 2024 municipal election.
The council member at-large seat had been empty since May 15 when former mayor-pro-tem Ken Wilkerson unexpectedly resigned.
Wilkerson sent his resignation letter in the form of an email directly to Cagle, according to a copy of the email the city released to the Herald.
“This email is to notify the city of my immediate resignation from my position as Councilman due to unforeseen health and personal issues,” Wilkerson said in the email.
However, the public and Killeen City Council members were not made aware of the council member’s resignation until two days later, on May 17.
The council was scheduled to make the appointment for the vacant seat in June, but Nash-King urged that it be pulled from the agenda, citing a need for the council to make a “majority decision.”
One applicant, Christina King — the daughter of two prominent local real estate developers — had been called by the city the day of the June 13 meeting and asked to attend, and was also sent a copy of the oath of office.
King said she received a phone call from the mayor a few hours later, advising her not to attend, citing “concerns.”
So I spend my time and vote to get rid of one of the guys that voted to approve the marijuana proposition and the council just puts him right back in a seat. Why should I support this city and council at all? Why have elections if they don't count for anything? Explain why when citizens vote to remove someone from the council, you turn around and almost immediately appoint him for another year. Now he ;gets another bite at the apple in the next election as an incumbent member of the council. In my opinion this council is corrupt..
Armain - your comments are spot on. Killeen might consider city charter amendment that past Council will not be reappointed without an election. I had not even considered that his loss might be from people making conscientious choice to remove those who supported Prop A. Well said.
I commend the KDH for a full review of the facts. This article shows the power and politics that goes into making a decision. It lays out the case for why the Texas Election Commission should audit how the City of Killeen Council be reprimanded for the process used. Strange that this article includes comments that make it seem one council member guided the others to make a quick decision. Putting lipstick on an ugly duck and then every council member with hands in the air and shrugging shoulders saying “it wasn’t me that brought the bird to the dance!”
The fact that a sitting council member admits to calling one person who was interviewed over another person, in a decision-making process is outrageous. In no way, from the outset was the “best-interviewed candidate” going to be chosen. Once again, time and energy were wasted by all those involved; applicants interviewed, the City of Killeen legal team, other council members, and the average resident. This councilmember who continues to occupy a seat, year after year knows that they will not receive any blowback, as they are funded by rich donors, have become entitled, and freely feel above the law. Shame on the City of Killeen Council, this action has made a mockery of the local government and is just ridiculous. Wake up people, that is why we have term limits!!!
Keep it moving. Nothing to see here. Pay no attention to how Adam's knew to be there. Ĵust Good Ole boys, never meaning no harm....
