A preliminary boil-water notice has been issued for customers between 4204 and 4302 East Stan Schlueter Loop and 4103 to 4312 Shawn Drive in Killeen starting March 6, city officials announced Monday.
“Water crews will be installing a new fire hydrant. Water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete this project,” according to a news release. “Water crews will remain on site until the project is complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the next morning with the results being available within 24 to 48 hours.”
