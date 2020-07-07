Three roads in north Killeen will be experiencing daily closures through Friday, according to a news release from the city.
Williamson Drive, Whitlow Drive and Garth Drive, between Whitlow Drive and West Dean Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. The work started on Tuesday.
One lane will remain open to through traffic during work hours, and all lanes will be reopened after work hours, according to the release.
The closures are for a waterline rehab project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized water lines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen. Crews must enter the roadway to complete the work, the release said.
Traffic will be detoured around the worksites during work hours, and drivers should use caution around the area.
