There will be three separate lane closures in Killeen from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 as water infrastructure improvements continue.
The closures will be at:
Coffield Street, from Rancier Avenue to Evetts Road
Evetts Road, from Coffield Street to Rocky Lane
Rocky Lane, from Rancier Avenue to Evetts Road
Crews will be installing a new water main and must enter the roadway to complete the work, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
One lane will remain open to through traffic during work hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all lanes will be reopened after work concludes each day.
Traffic will be detoured around worksites, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices, according to the release.
These closures are for the Waterline Rehab Phase 3 project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized water lines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen, according to the release.
The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates the public’s cooperation.
