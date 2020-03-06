Natural gas services have been restored to schools, healthcare facilities and hotels after over 4,000 customers lost their services Thursday, according to Tammie Bowman, the Atmos Energy manager of public affairs.
Next, Atmos will be making door to door visits through the city and restore service for all affected customers, including homes, according to Bowman.
“We very much appreciate the partnership of Copperas Cove city officials throughout this process, and we especially appreciate the patience and understanding of affected customers who were inconvenienced,” Bowman said.
Customers with questions can call the Atmos Energy customer contact center at 888-286-6700.
On Thursday, several restaurants in Copperas Cove were closed due to the issue, which Atmos said was a problem at a substation, requiring Atoms to shut off gas to the town.
Residents may see Atmos Energy trucks around the city, all Atmos Energy employees have an official identification badge that displays the employee’s name, photograph and company logo, according to the release.
