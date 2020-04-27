Some rain is in the forecast for Killeen Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Rain chances will be 40% Tuesday night and 30% in the morning Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service website.
When the rain clears on Wednesday, conditions will clear and stay clear and sunny through Friday.
Temperatures beginning on Tuesday are as follows:
Tuesday’s high will be 90 with a low of 69.
Wednesday the high will be 83 with a low of 55.
Thursday’s high is forecasted as 85 with a low of 62 and Friday the high will be 91 with a low of 69.
