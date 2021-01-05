There will be daily lane closures in Killeen as a result of progress on water infrastructure, according to city officials. Progress will continue on water infrastructure improvements over the next month. Multiple lane closures are planned.
Valley Road, from Fairview Drive to Rancier Avenue, will experience daily lane closures Jan. 6 through Feb 5.
Sissom Road and Sissom Court, from Hillcrest Drive to Valley Road, will experience daily lane closures from Jan. 6 through Jan. 22, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Crews will be installing water services and must enter the roadways to complete the work.
One lane will remain open to through-traffic during work hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all lanes will be reopened after work concludes each day. Traffic will be detoured around worksites, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
