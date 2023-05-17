The rodeo grounds in Killeen have been a buzz of activity all week in preparation for the annual Killeen Rodeo, scheduled for three nightly shows Thursday through Saturday.

As in years past, the Rodeo Killeen organization has coordinated all the details to bring families and visitors alike an eventful show. With Hall of Fame names like stock producer Sammy Andrews and his crew, as well as Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeo announcer Mike Mathis back this year, the events promise to provide plenty of action in the arena.

