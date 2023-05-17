The rodeo grounds in Killeen have been a buzz of activity all week in preparation for the annual Killeen Rodeo, scheduled for three nightly shows Thursday through Saturday.
As in years past, the Rodeo Killeen organization has coordinated all the details to bring families and visitors alike an eventful show. With Hall of Fame names like stock producer Sammy Andrews and his crew, as well as Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeo announcer Mike Mathis back this year, the events promise to provide plenty of action in the arena.
The main rodeo events begin at 8 p.m. each night. Several top rodeo names have entered to compete including bull rider champs like Cody Teel, Trey Benton, Jeff Askey and Rich Skelton. Barrel racers like Shelley Morgan and Corley Cox have also entered. Some of these cowboys and cowgirls are competing for top honors in Texas and across the nation.
Other events include bareback and saddle broncs, tie-down and team roping and the ever-popular steer wrestling.
Thursday night is Military Appreciation Night. All active-duty, Reserves or National Guard members and their dependents will get in free for all the evening’s festivities with a valid military ID.
Plan to see some of Fort Cavazos best cavalry soldiers on parade during the grand entry, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The 1st Cavalry Division horse detachment, along with British army Maj. Gen. Ben Cattermole, will bring out their sharp shooters and their four-legged partners for a military demonstration.
Parents can sign up their youngsters each night for mutton bustin, which is sheep-riding. Kids must be between 4 and 9 years old and not weigh more than 55 pounds. Kids of any size can find a spot in the stick-horse parade on Friday and Saturday night.
Friday is City of Killeen Employee Night with free entry for all personnel with valid employee ID. Celebrity media folks have been lined up for a good old-fashioned calf scramble. Watch as local news personalities dash to claim a winning ribbon from the tail of some wily rodeo calves.
Saturday is Educator’s Night with free entry for faculty and staff from Killeen ISD, Central Texas College or Texas A&M University-Central Texas with valid ID.
Tickets for the event are $13 in advance or $15 at the gate for adults; $8 in advance or $10 at the gate for Youth 7-17; Children 6 and under get in free. Advance tickets may be purchased at any of these sponsor locations: Nyle Maxwell Killeen, Cavender’s Boot City, First National Bank Texas or at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Advance tickets may be purchased online or in exchange for four cans of food to be donated to the local food bank. Cans may be taken in advance to one of the rodeo’s prime sponsors, Nyle Maxwell Killeen at 3602 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
There is something for everyone at the Killeen Rodeo this weekend. The rodeo grounds are located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. For additional information or questions, call 254-501-3888.
