The eldest son of a Killeen man who died after being shot by U.S. Marshals earlier this month has been demanding answers and receiving none.
“No one from the Texas Rangers has contacted us (family members) about any results of their investigation,” said Amir Pleasant, who spoke with the Herald on Tuesday about his father, Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr. “No one — not the Marshals, the Rangers or the Killeen Police Department — has come forward to tell us what happened.”
Amir Pleasant said the family has hired an attorney and their own investigation will be conducted.
“Our attorney was just able to get possession of my father’s body so that we can have a second autopsy done,” Pleasant said. “We haven’t even begun to think about planning his funeral.”
Little information
Pleasant Sr., 40, was killed on May 13 when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him on a federal felony warrant for a probation violation, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, which includes the Texas Rangers.
The shooting occurred at 10:35 a.m. that day in the 1900 block of Poage Avenue in north Killeen, according to KPD, previously.
In the two weeks since the shooting, law enforcement officials have declined to release any further information. The Herald asked DPS for the current employment status of any officers who fired weapons; how many officers fired their weapons and how many shots were fired; and why the Marshals shot Pleasant Sr.
“The Texas Rangers are investigating. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, no additional information is available at this time,” Washko said in an email on May 20.
The Herald has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain footage of the incident captured on officers’ body cameras or vehicles and for more detailed information about the incident.
Redemption
Pleasant Sr. leaves behind three biological children and one step-child.
Amir Pleasant said his family moved around quite a bit when he was young, so as a child he was not around his father much.
“We were in the process of building our relationship because there wasn’t a chance for one when I was younger, so for this to have happened now…” Pleasant said. “We were talking on a consistent basis. Through the conversations we had, he helped me get through a low point in my life. He helped me understand why I was feeling the way I was.”
The slain father also leaves behind friends who are in a state of disbelief that he was shot and killed by police.
“I don’t understand how this happened to somebody like Sam, who was a really good guy,” said Christy McCoy, who used to work with Pleasant Sr. at a fast-food restaurant in Killeen. They stayed in touch for the next 15 years.
“I’m blown away that this happened,” she said. “I would really like to see the body cam footage. I can’t imagine him putting himself in a situation that cops would fire at him. That’s not who he was. He was a jokester who laughed things off, and we had some real weirdos come through the drive-through after the clubs closed.”
She remembers Pleasant Sr. as a good friend who helped her through a tough time.
“When I first started working at (the fast-food restaurant) I was required to have slip-resistant shoes, and it was during a time when the battered women’s shelter had just put me and my young son into an apartment,” McCoy said. “I sure didn’t have slip-resistant shoes. Sam just asked me what size shoe I wore, and the next time he came to work he pulled the shoes out of his trunk. He would help anyone.”
McCoy said that her friend was making improvements in his life.
“He’s been trying so hard over these last few years to get straightened out and spend more time with his kids,” she said. “He just wanted to be a good dad.”
Amir Pleasant also said that his father was going down a good path.
“My grandmother said that he was a clown, but a good clown,” he said. “He was smarter than a lot of people but he made a lot of dumb choices. He was really trying to redeem himself, and I could tell that it was more than just promises. They took away his chance at redemption.”
