For the seventh year, the annual SOPoly festival brought the community together in celebration of Pacific Island heritage.
Entire families showed up at the Killeen Special Events Center to embrace their culture and each other.
Updated: September 3, 2023 @ 1:37 am
“It just brings us all closer together and lets us celebrate our cultures,” said Norma LeDevoux, who attended Saturday’s event with her daughter.
Coming from Samoan descent, LeDevoux said she loves that they represent so many different cultures in a place where they aren’t common.
She enjoys the community and bringing her children to experience it.
“We are all different, and this festival gives everyone the chance to learn about us.” LeDevoux said.
Many cultures were represented at the event through live dance performances, food, hand-made crafts and facepainting.
Some of the food vendors included Aloha Shack, Polynesian Nutrition, Soul Poly LLC and more.
“I love selling plates to help our church and celebrate my heritage,” Janetta Fabian said.
Fabian helped raise money for Samoan First Assembly at the event by selling food plates with authentic Samoan food and fresh lemonade to go with it.
She enjoyed the experience because she was able to represent her culture as well as help with the fundraiser.
The festival concludes its celebration with a fire exhibition at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday night.
