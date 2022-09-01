Killeen kicked off the Southwest Arts Festival Saturday

Artist Sho 'Nuff! displays his art at the Southwest Arts Festival in Killeen Saturday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Showcasing nearly 20 visual artists, craft makers and self-care product developers, the South West Art Fest comes back to Killeen Labor Day weekend, according to news release from the organizer.

The free, two-day event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Endeavors Performing Arts & Events Venue, 440 Shopping Plaza at 868 S. Fort Hood St. Over the weekend, attendees will be able to experience the artistry of Austin-based Rhea Rose, as well as Shereen Meeks of Copperas Cove, Roshanda Prior of Harker Heights and Zipporah Larue of Killeen, among a host of others.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.