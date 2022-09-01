Showcasing nearly 20 visual artists, craft makers and self-care product developers, the South West Art Fest comes back to Killeen Labor Day weekend, according to news release from the organizer.
The free, two-day event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Endeavors Performing Arts & Events Venue, 440 Shopping Plaza at 868 S. Fort Hood St. Over the weekend, attendees will be able to experience the artistry of Austin-based Rhea Rose, as well as Shereen Meeks of Copperas Cove, Roshanda Prior of Harker Heights and Zipporah Larue of Killeen, among a host of others.
Vendors will display everything from T-shirts to tea blends and jewelry. Food, snacks and health and wellness vendors will also be available at the festival.
“The South West Art Fest is a family friendly fund-raising event and proceeds will benefit Endeavors Performing Arts & Soul Arts Collective 2023 Summer Arts Youth Program,” said the news release.
Art and more will be raffled throughout the two-day event. Festival-goers do not have to be present to win once they receive their raffle ticket. To receive a free raffle ticket go to www.endeavorsvenue.com and click RSVP, then redeem the ticket upon arrival.
To make a donation or to volunteer call 254-262-5710.
