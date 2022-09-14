The southbound lane of Caprice Drive at Cross Timber Drive in Killeen is scheduled to be closed on Thursday and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a city news release, the closure is necessary to complete repairs on sanitary-sewer services in the area.
