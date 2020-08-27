Space is still available for individuals or teams to register for the annual Fall Golf Classic in two weeks, hosted by the AdventHealth Foundation.
Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen will play host to the event which begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
As of Thursday afternoon, Tony Mino, director of the AdventHealth Foundation, said there is space for 18 more teams, or 72 more golfers. The scramble will be capped at 30 teams, or 120 golfers.
Teams or golfers can register online at AdventHealthCentralTexas.com/Events, or they can contact Mino at 254-519-8307 or anthony.mino@adventhealth.com.
Registration for an individual costs $110, and the price to register a team of four starts at $440.
Money raised from the event will go to benefit technology and services at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen.
Registration fees also cover green fees, cart rental, goody bag, team Eagle hole, prizes, contest holes and food.
“It covers everything you’re going to do on the golf course, except raffle tickets at the end for prizes to win,” Mino said.
Mino said payment can be made on the day of the scramble, but it is preferred to pay upon registration.
On-site registration at the golf course, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, begins at 7:30 a.m.
“We’d love to have them come out and enjoy the day,” Mino said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Cash prizes will be awarded at the end of the scramble.
The hospital’s annual Gold Star Gala is also scheduled to happen from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, located at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, Mino said.
“The convention center is large enough for us to do the event and have a significant number of people — up to 500 people — and still keep the social distancing at the tables and around the room,” Mino said of the gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.