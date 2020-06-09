The local chapter of a Hispanic organization has teamed up with a Killeen church to hold a Spanish Mass for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who went missing in April, according to a post on the Facebook page dedicated to finding her.
The Mass will be 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2903 E. Rancier Avenue, Killeen. It is being co-hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens Herencia, No. 4297.
The Mass is open to the public.
Guillen, a soldier with 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was last seen April 22, according to Fort Hood officials.
The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command is heading the investigation of her disappearance. Other agencies are assisting, including the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI, according to a May 21 news release from Fort Hood.
Recently, Guillen’s family drove to Killeen from Houston to lead a peaceful demonstration on May 22, and groups of residents searched several parks in the area on May 30, including Miller Springs Park in Belton, Chalk Ridge Falls Park near Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.