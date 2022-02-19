In the spirit of good fun and a good cause, Bear Jones’ carnival was back in Killeen on Valentine’s Day, and will be around for another week.
The carnival runs from about 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. most days, with a gate admission fee of $25. As part of a request from the Red Diamonds Social Club, Jones allowed residents to donate two cans of food instead.
“We did this to help the local food bank out,” Jones said. “We worked with the Red Diamonds, they came up to me and said, ‘can we do this?’ and I said sure.”
According to Jones, about 300 people attended the carnival on Monday, and about a quarter of them donated food.
The carnival will be in town until Feb. 27 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
