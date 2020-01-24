A free conference is being held in Temple to share information and experiences with families and professionals who work with children with special needs.
The Children’s Special Needs Network is hosting the conference from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive.
The conference is free and open to the public. Lunch and childcare will be provided.
The conference will cover various topics that are of interest to the special needs community, according to organizers. These workshops include intentional inclusion, motor development and programming, understanding ADA and advocating and bridging the gap in schools, partnerships and emergency preparedness.
Registration for the conference can be done online by going to http://www.special-children.org, the Facebook page for the Children’s Special Needs Network or by calling 254-933-7597. All registration must be made by noon on Jan. 31.
The Children’s Special Needs Network is a nonprofit organization based in Belton that assists families and professionals by providing services for children in the surrounding area who are diagnosed with physical or psychological special needs or chronic illnesses. The network provides a wide range of direct services and activities and connects families with medical, educational and social service resources in their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.