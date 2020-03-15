“I haven’t seen you in forever,” one woman exclaimed, all smiles while embracing an old friend at an indoor garage sale in Killeen on Saturday morning.
The two women then started picking through the eclectic assortment of items and clothes for sale at a benefit for the Killeen-Cove-Hood Panthers Special Olympics team at the headquarters on Conder Street.
Reuniting with old friends was just one good thing about the annual two-day fundraiser, which started on Friday. By noon on Saturday, the team was closing in on $1,000 raised, beating its average amount of about $750 per garage sale. The local organization has three garage sales a year.
Despite feeling cautious about the coronavirus, plenty of folks came out to find good deals and to support the organization.
“I was worried that it would affect things, but that’s turned out to not be the case,” said Noreen Gregersen, chairwoman for the KCH Phantoms. She said that business was good on Friday, also, with around 100 people showing up.
Gregersen’s daughter is a Special Olympian, with bowling her sport of choice.
“Over the years, we’ve gotten to travel all over the place and they love it,” Gregersen said about the team.
The garage sales are the primary way the Special Olympics team earns money.
“These sales give us the funds to get our team to sporting events, building repairs, all the way down to paying for toilet paper,” she said. “It’s a very big deal.”
One woman who was there to support the local team is also a school bus driver for the Killeen Independent School District.
“I drive the bus with special-needs students,” said Allura Long, who has been attending the sales for 20 years.
“It’s important to help where we can, and I wish more people would come out to participate,” she said.
Gregersen also encouraged new faces.
“Anyone with special needs who needs activities to do or wants to make friends can come by,” she said. “It can be isolating for someone, especially after they leave school.”
People can follow the KCH Phantoms on Facebook or stop by the headquarters at 902 Conder St. in Killeen. The group meets on the last Monday of every month except for December.
