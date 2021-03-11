The Killeen-Cove-Hood Phantoms, a Special Olympics Texas team, will hold an annual fundraiser Friday and Saturday to raise money for the team.
The indoor sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 902 Conder St. in Killeen.
Shoppers can find anything from knickknacks to kitchenware to toys and more.
