Though the Texas Department of Transportation has not given its official blessing on the Business Highway 190 project, the Copperas Cove City Council on Tuesday rescinded the ordinance that temporarily lowered the speed limit along the highway.
Listed on the city’s consent agenda during Tuesday’s meeting, rescinding of the temporary ordinance means the speed limit is back to 40 mph along the highway. The speed limit had been 35 mph since December 2020, when construction crews began to widen the sidewalk on the south side, construct a median and resurface the road.
