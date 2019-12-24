A little more than two months after the city of Nolanville approved a motion to temporarily modify the speed limit on Interstate 14 from 75 mph to 65 mph, the signs haven’t changed.

Ken Roberts, spokesman of the Texas Department of Transportation, anticipates the new signs will be in place after the new year.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.