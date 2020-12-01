COPPERAS COVE — Motorists travelling on Business Highway 190 through Copperas Cove will now notice a speed reduction of 5 mph.
During the Copperas Cove City Council meeting Tuesday, the council approved a request by the Texas Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph for both directions of travel and for the duration of the Business Highway 190 improvement project.
Jake Smith, the public information officer for TxDOT’s Waco district, said the department requests cities to establish an ordinance to establish the new speed limit whenever a project enters an incorporated city.
“This allows the city to be part of the decision process on the new speed limit because this change affects its citizens and requires its police department to enforce it,” Smith said Tuesday via email.
The council voted 6-1 for the ordinance change without discussion.
Councilman Jay Manning voted in opposition to the change.
"I just didn't agree with the findings in that resolution that we have," Manning said of his vote in opposition.
New signs reflecting the lower speed limit were already in place at various points along the stretch of highway as early as Tuesday morning.
Smith said the placement of the signs prior to approval of the ordinance was a miscommunication between the contractor and subcontractor.
TTG Utilities of Gatesville is the contractor for the improvement project from Constitution Drive to Avenue D that has been in the works for seven years.
The speed reduction, which takes effect immediately, goes from just east of Constitution Drive to just west of Avenue D, a distance of 1.219 miles.
The project, according to TxDOT, will involve the construction of a raised median, bike lane and sidewalk on the south side of the road.
In order to maintain three travel lanes in each direction, TTG Utilities will convert the north outside lane (for westbound traffic) to a shared vehicle and bicycle lane.
Crews will begin work on the sidewalk, TxDOT announced in a news release last week.
During the sidewalk construction, the eastbound outside lane will be closed.
Following work on the sidewalk, that lane will be reopened and the center turn lane and inside lane in both directions will be closed while TTG Utilities constructs the median.
Once the median is complete, those lanes will be reopened and then there will be various lane closures while a new surface is applied to the roadway, the release said.
