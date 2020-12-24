A steady flow of vehicle and foot traffic made its way through the parking lot of the closed down H-E-B in downtown Killeen Thursday.
Those who showed up received a food box, courtesy of local nonprofit AR Kares 4 All, which was started by Maricello Brown.
Brown said he teamed up with K254 Radio for the food giveaway.
Beneficiaries of the boxes were those who said they had a need. One need not be homeless to receive a food box during one of the organization’s food drives.
“The reason why we care for all is sometimes, it’s not just a homeless person,” Brown said. “Sometimes, your check might not have came on time. Sometimes, something might have been devastating in the family and money had to go elsewhere.”
Brown added that nourishment is the key to life.
The boxes contained meats, crackers, cookies and other food. Volunteers had enough supplies to hand out 150 food boxes.
One of the people who came by to get a box was Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter client Frances English.
“It’s a beautiful thing they do here,” English said. “I never expected that.”
Brown said giving the boxes out Thursday is the main thing he was looking forward to for that day and for the holidays.
As a small business owner of All Real Gospel Records, Brown said he wants to help the residents of the community he does business in.
“Even though it’s not the biggest thing, I know every smile is sincere,” Brown said. “Every ‘Thank you,’ every ‘God bless you,’ every “Thanks so much,’ it’s from the heart.”
AR Kares 4 All also did a food drive for Thanksgiving and plans to do one in every month of 2021 at various locations.
“This is what we’re doing under the AR brand, to be able to help where we can — not just for the holidays, but year-round,” Brown said.
Brown said to follow him on Facebook for notifications of the upcoming food drives.
For more information of how his business can help, go to www.allgospelrecords.com or www.theassociationrecords.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.