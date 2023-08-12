The City of Killeen hosted a free Back to School Splash Bash event Saturday at the Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park.
The event began at 10 a.m. with hundreds of people gathering to not only have fun in the water but to receive free school supplies for the youth.
“I came just to have one last little summer bash before school starts on Monday.“ Sariah Davis, a mother of four, told the Herald on Saturday.
Supplies were limited to the first 100 kids who attended, and youth ranging from kindergarden to eighth grade got the opportunity to receive free notebooks, bookbags, pencils and more.
During the event there was lively music, concessions selling everything from nachos to barbecue, along with stands giving out free items and even life jacket rentals.
Smile Doctors representatives attended the event and said they were excited to help out their community and give out free goggles, bubbles, shirts and more to the attendees.
“We’re representing changing peoples lives and giving back to the community, we love doing these events often.“ said Julia King, spokeswoman for Smile Doctors. “We see families gathered together and just having fun.”
The event ended around 1 p.m. with many kids receiving the resources they needed for the start of the school year.
A City of Killeen representative said the city was pleased with the turnout and plans on hosting more fun events for the community in the future.
