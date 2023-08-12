Splash Bash3.JPG

On Saturday, a Back to School Splash Bash took place at the Family Aquatic Center. Hundreds were there before summer ended.

The City of Killeen hosted a free Back to School Splash Bash event Saturday at the Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park.

The event began at 10 a.m. with hundreds of people gathering to not only have fun in the water but to receive free school supplies for the youth.

Splash Bash.JPG

On Saturday, a Back to School Splash Bash took place at the Family Aquatic Center. People were waiting in line at concessions.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.