By late Wednesday, most people in the Killeen area had their electricity back on after a Tuesday night storm, with lightning and heavy wind, swept through the region knocking out power to thousands of households and businesses.
The storm began to roll into the Killeen area shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. By 9 p.m. more than 15,000 residences and businesses from Nolanville to Copperas Cove were without power after the line of heavy thunderstorms moved through the area.
Karl Green with Oncor said Wednesday that around 15,000 was the peak outage during the storm. Some residents were without power all night.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, about 980 electricity customers were still without power in Killeen, according to the power outage website map for Oncor, the area’s electricity provider. Harker Heights had about 200 outages, Copperas Cove had 170 outages and Nolavnille had about 20 without power.
But those combined outages were down to about 130 by late Wednesday afternoon, with an estimated completion of Wednesday evening.
Green told the Herald that Oncor had received additional resources to help restore power, but he did not specify from where the resources came. He said the damage to the power lines were primarily caused by the wind, but he know of no structural damage.
During the storm, wind gusts peaked around 40 mph, around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Bishop said Wednesday afternoon.
Throughout the storm, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded more than an inch of rain — 1.81 inches — while Skylark Field recorded just under an inch — 0.95 inches.
Killeen police reported 10 vehicle crashes between 7 p.m. Tuesday night and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, and had two calls in reference to high water.
Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said the city’s fire department did not have any damages reports from the storm.
Looking ahead, Bishop said more rain is expected through Saturday.
“The rest of the week looks fairly active,” he said, adding that the NWS is expecting higher rain chances during the early evening hours each day this week.
Bishop said the potential storms are not expected to be as strong as they were Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, but he said the Killeen area “might get a strong storm here or there.”
Though he said it is hard to tell specifically how much rain is expected over the next few days, Bishop said it could be around 2 inches.
