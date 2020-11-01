-HARKER HEIGHTS- Hair Stylist Kem Coddington, owner of “My Stylist Hair Salon and More” in Harker Heights, has taken decorating for Halloween, and other holidays, to a new level.
Clients told the Herald that of all the seasons, Halloween is Kem’s favorite.
“Kem’s been styling my hair for the past 12 years and she encouraged everyone to wear costumes Saturday, set up a photo booth and has decorations and food that we can enjoy before, during and after our cut,” said Kathryn Driver of Belton. “I brought my daughter, Quinn, 16 months, and she’s having a great time. My mom, Shelly McCullough, came too and won the Candy Corn Contest.”
“I’ve been collecting items for this display since my kids were quite young and my oldest is now 38,” Coddington said. “This is all open to the public. It’s not just for the enjoyment of our clients but people are welcome to put on their costumes and visit us.”
The hundreds of items she’s collected allowed her to create a highly intricate “Spooky Town Village” with the assistance of her son.
“It’s our gift to the clientele and visitors,” according to Coddington, adding that it takes about a week and half to assemble the display.
The Herald asked Coddington how people respond when they enter the salon for the first time where every empty space is covered by something from her Halloween collection.
“They ask ‘where’s the beauty shop?’” she said.
COVID-19 took a toll on a customer appreciation party that Coddington sponsored every year at Halloween.
“We had a costume contest, played games, gave out prizes and ribbons and even awarded money,” she said. “The food was catered and prepared by us. I just wanted to show the customers how much they were appreciated.”
“We didn’t have the party this year so she just moved all the decorations to her salon and we could hang out together and still have fun on this special day,” Driver said.
