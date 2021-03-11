With most kids out of school next week for spring break, parents will surely be looking for something to keep them occupied. Check out the Copperas Cove Spring Break Camp or the Stonetree Golf Club Junior Camp running next week. For some weekend family fun, see “Moana Jr.” at Vive Les Arts Theatre, attend the Copperas Cove Daddy Daughter Dance, or visit a local museum.
Local Events
Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Panda Express for a Virtual Community Fundraiser Dine and Donate event from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 12. Patrons can use Coupon Code 902382 during online checkout at order.pandaexpress.com or via the mobile app for any location. Panda Express will donate 28% of pre-tax sales to benefit Habitat for Humanity.
The Garden Club Master Gardener Seminar will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 13 at the Lions Club Park Senior Center Gardens, 1700-B E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Call 254-501-6399 for more information.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Marcus Combs at 9 p.m. March 12 and 13. Tickets range from $10 to $15 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Bell and Coryell Counties is hosting its third annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K Family Fun Run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 at Vista Real Estate, 7446 Honeysuckle Drive, Temple. There is also an option for the virtual 5K run to be completed between March 13-20 with race times submitted online. Cost is $25 per runner until March 19 and $30 for same-day registration. Go to https://runsignup.com/casa5krun for more information and registration.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information. Stonetree is also hosting a Junior Camp for kids ages 4- 14 from 9 a.m. to noon March 15- 19. Cost is $150 per child and includes the use of clubs if not provided. Register in the golf shop.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting a Spring Break Camp from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 15-19 for kids ages 5- 12 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. This week-long camp includes two daily snacks and lunch on Friday; campers should bring lunch the other four days of the week. Cost is $72 per camper. Call 254-252-2719 for more information on registration.
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting performances of its production, “Moana Jr.” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 11- 13 and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. 13and 14. Tickets range from $10 to $14 per person and can be purchased in advance at www.showpass.com/moana-jr.
The Copperas Cove Youth Advisory Council is hosting its annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. March 13 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be raffle prizes, free food and drinks, a live DJ, games, and more at this formal-attire event. Tickets purchased in advance at the civic center are $20 per couple, $5 per additional daughter, and $10 per additional dad. Tickets purchased the day of the event are $25 per couple and $5 per additional daughter.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., Lampasas, is hosting an online story time featuring the book, “How to Catch a Leprechaun,” at 9:30 a.m. March 17 on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
The Free Children’s Clinic for Uninsured and Unhoused Kids will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at Temple Charter Academy, 7177 Airport Road, Temple. Physicals, health screenings, free vaccines, and more will be available for children accompanied by an adult. Go to www.facebook.com/feedmysheeptemple for more information.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight March 12. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m.to 1 a.m. March 13. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Lone Star Souvenirs at 9 p.m. March 12. Tickets are $14 to $42 depending on table location. Lance Wade Thomas will perform at 10 p.m. March 13. Tickets range from $20 to $60 depending on table location and can be purchased by going to www.eventbrite.com. The “Let’s Try This Again” St. Paddy’s Day Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Trevor Helt from 6 to 9 p.m. March 12, Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. March 13, an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 14. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting live music by Lily Milford at 6 p.m. March 12, Wayworn Traveler at 6 p.m. March 13, Pete Henry at 4 p.m. March 14, and Rebecca Jane at 6 p.m. March 17. Barrow also hosts an Open Mic Night with Dustin Brown from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting free live music by Jonna Mae from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. March 12.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. March 12.
Axis Winery, 831 N. Main St. Salado, is hosting free live music by Bob Case from 2 to 5 p.m. March 14.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. March 13.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is hosting a special exhibit, “521 All-Stars: A Championship Story of Baseball and Community,” now through March 27. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
