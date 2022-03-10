With school out of session this next week, families will find no shortage of things to do together. See a musical, drop the kids off at an area day camp, head to one of the local libraries for some fun, or visit a museum.
Local Events
Central Texas Theatre (formerly Vive Les Arts), 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will be hosting performances of its newest production, “The Spongebob Musical” at 7:30 p.m. March 11-12 and 18-19; and at 2:30 p.m. March 13 and 20. Tickets range from $17 to $22. Go to https://www.showpass.com/spongebob-squarepants-the-musical/ to purchase tickets in advance.
The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Bowling Tournament will be at 1 p.m. March 11 at Phantom Warrior Lanes, 49010 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Cost is $5 and includes games and shoe rental. Call 254-287-6116 to register.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Grossmann at 8 p.m. March 11 and 12. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Speedy’s Saloon, 301 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights, is hosting Micro Wrestling from 9 to 11 p.m. March 13. Tickets are $25 and are available for those 18 and up only. There will be multiple matches during this WWE-type event. Go to https://bit.ly/3J3z0Ka for tickets and more information.
The Copperas Cove High School Excel Club and Team Jlyons will host a Hobby and Collectibles Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Participants will be able to buy or conduct trades from other collectors and vendors for trading cards, memorabilia, action figures, and more. There will also be an “Introduction to Pokémon” at 11 a.m. and “Introduction to Magic” at 1 p.m. for those interested in learning to play. Admission is $1 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Proceeds benefit future Excel Club and Team Jlyons community projects. Text 254-290-0730 for more information.
Fort Hood Family Housing is inviting community members to participate in Community and Park Clean Up Day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. March 15. Participants can walk through their neighborhood and local parks to collect trash and drop them off at their housing community’s office in exchange for a goodie bag. FHFH is also hosting a drive-thru lunch event from 11 to noon March 15 while supplies last. Go to https://bit.ly/3sZ2WSf to register for lunch.
The Spring Community Garage Sale will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19 throughout Harker Heights. Residents are invited to shop around the city at participating locations. Garage sale locations will be posted March 16. Go to https://bit.ly/3tKIkwm to find a map of participants. Email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Spring Super Sprint Duathlon will be at 8 a.m. March 19 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s Sierra Beach. The event will start with a 3K run, followed by 10K bike ride, and finish with another 3K run. Cost is $15 for military affiliates and $20 for unaffiliated individuals. Go to https://bit.ly/3tLTfWv for more information and to register. Registration must be completed by noon March 17.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is for military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers of all skill levels.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Lonestar Spring Break Soccer Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14- 16 at Lions Club Community Park, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Cost is $88 per child. Go to https://bit.ly/3CxFjmP to register and for more information.
The Ball Hard Spring Break Elite Basketball Camp will be from 8 a.m. to noon March 14- 16 at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Ages 6 to 16 are invited to attend. Cost is $130 per player. Go to https://bit.ly/3J6ZBWT for more information and registration.
The Harker Heights Outdoor and Science Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. This family-friendly event will have hands-on activities, outdoor and science education, plant/seed swap, recreation activities, and more. Attendees are invited to bring their extra seeds and transplants to trade with other gardeners. For more information contact Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Spring Break Camp will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 14- 18 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Cost is $72 per child and registration is open to kids ages 5- 12. Attendees will play games, make arts and crafts, and enjoy indoor/outdoor activities. Stop by the office to register in advance. Call 254-542, 2719 for more information.
Child and Youth Services Spring Break Camp will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 and 18 at Montague Youth Center, 70020 Clement Drive, Fort Hood. This free event is open to youth in sixth to twelfth grades that are registered with CYS. Call 254-553-7670 for more information.
Axe Monkeys Fort Hood, 1707 Dubroc Drive in Killeen, hosts Family Night from 2 to 8 p.m. every Sunday. Families can enjoy 40% off lane rentals during this time. Go to https://axemonkeys.com/ft-hood-killeen/ for more information.
The T’Experience Kids Spring Break Camp will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14- 18 at The T’Experience Event and Dance Studio, 3301 E. Rancier Avenue, Killeen. This event is for kids ages 5 and up and is $85 per child. There will be a variety of activities, snacks, crafts, and more each day for kids to engage in. Go to https://bit.ly/3hW9QkV to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting the Makerspace Grand Opening from 2 to 5 p.m. March 14. There will be opportunities to design, build, explore, and share for the Lego Mania event in this collaborative workspace. The kid-friendly Mad Science event, featuring experiments and more, will be from 2 to 3 p.m. March 16. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts Game Days for adults to socialize over cards, board games, and dominoes from 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The Main Library will also host weekly, in-person children’s programs throughout the month of March. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting its Spring Break Fun series from March 14- 17. Lego Free Play will be from 1 to 4 p.m. March 14, DIY Crafts is from 2 to 4 p.m. March 15, and Movie Day is at 2 p.m. March 17.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from March 11- 17, will be “Dog” at 7 p.m. and “Uncharted” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting its 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 17. There will be four live bands playing from 5 p.m. to midnight, Irish food, and more at this event.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Last Call from 8 p.m. to midnight March 11. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight March 12. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by with Kate Watson and Felix Truvereat noon March 11, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting its annual Northbound and Down Music Festival from March 11- 13. There will be 12 bands taking the stage over the course of three days. Tickets range from $7 to $15. Go to https://bit.ly/3pUyre9 for a full schedule and to purchase tickets in advance.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. March 11, Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. March 12, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 13.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, hosts live karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting its free 2022 Spring Lecture Series with Texas author Wes Ferguson from 6 to 8 p.m. March 11. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is hosting Paper Quilting for Kids during normal business hours. This event is free and no reservations are required. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
