Baby chicks can be found on many farms and ranches in the area as well as in commercial feed and farm supply retailers in Killeen.

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, 701 E. Central Texas Expressway, and Tractor Supply Company, 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway, have ordered several breeds of baby chicks for sale in their retail stores and say they have seen an increase in interest in backyard chickens this year.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.