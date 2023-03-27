Baby chicks can be found on many farms and ranches in the area as well as in commercial feed and farm supply retailers in Killeen.
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, 701 E. Central Texas Expressway, and Tractor Supply Company, 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway, have ordered several breeds of baby chicks for sale in their retail stores and say they have seen an increase in interest in backyard chickens this year.
A new Killeen ordinance that went into effect March 1 allows up to eight hens — but no roosters — inside city limits.
“We have many breeds of chickens on hand at any given time,” Brandon Baker said. Baker works for Murdoch’s and said they receive shipments of new breeds every week.
Tractor Supply Company representatives said they also get in baby chicks once a week.
“All you really need to start is a warm, protected area where the hatchlings can eat and drink and grow,” Baker said.
Murdoch’s has starter kits on sale for the beginning farmer, but Baker said any good sized tub or bin that allows free movement of the chicks and room for food and water is fine. The floor of the container should have pine shavings at least an inch thick. Chicks scratch and peck at the floor almost from the day they are born.
“Don’t use cedar shavings, though,” Baker said. “They give off an aroma which is dangerous to baby chickens.”
He recommends medicated “crumble” to feed them at the beginning. About two weeks afterward, they should be on any of a number of regular pellet or grain feeds, even organic if the birds are to be used for eggs or meat.
Fledgling chicks need to be kept warm, usually at a regulated temperature of 95 degrees. They also need fresh water, but cannot drink from a bowl like a puppy or kitten. There are special feed and water trays available that ensure no mishaps while the chicks are small. There are many kinds of feed for growing chickens and both local retailers have a good supply on hand.
Residents who are interested in starting a chicken operation should check the local ordinances carefully. There are regulations that govern where a coop may be located and other guidelines.
“They grow quickly, so a larger coop would be a good idea as the chickens get old enough to start laying eggs,” Baker said. That period he says is about five to seven months. By then, the birds will need adequate space to eat and “roost” as well as materials to nest and to socialize. The average hen lays for about two years, according to Baker.
Baker describes a “straight run” and “pullets” when choosing chickens for a backyard coop.
“In a straight run you’ll get hens and roosters. Pullets are all female and the only ones that lay eggs,” Baker said.
With concern over recent outbreaks of avian flu and the growing popularity of “free-range” birds, Baker said it is more important than ever to ensure the health of your flock. There are medicines and treatments if needed and most are very easy to administer in their water or food.
The chicks for sale at Murdoch’s Tuesday were $3 to $6 each.
For more information on starting your backyard farm, check the local ordinances, and go to one of the local retailers and ask questions. Spring is in the air ... and fresh eggs are always in season.
