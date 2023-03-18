The Spring Community Garage Sale will be held throughout the city of Harker Heights on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents are invited to host a garage sale at their homes or are welcome to shop around the city.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Spring Community Garage Sale will be held throughout the city of Harker Heights on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents are invited to host a garage sale at their homes or are welcome to shop around the city.
A map of those who registered their garage sales will be available at https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents.
Printout copies of the map are available for pickup at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, and at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Stay up to date with updates by following the event page on https://bit.ly/3Kod3cx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.