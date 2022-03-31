With spring in full swing in Central Texas, now is the time to enjoy the mild weather before the summer months bring high temperatures. Gather family or friends to participate in one of the upcoming golf events, enroll the kids in a soccer clinic, grab some adult beverages at the Spirit of Santa Fe Trail, or enjoy some live music on a patio. Information on these and more provided below.
Local Events
The 30th anniversary of the Temple College Jazz Fest will be from March 31 to April 2 at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, 2600 S.First St., Temple. This three-day event is open to the public and student tickets are $5 and adults are $20 each. Go to https://tcjazzfestival.com/event-schedule/ for a full schedule of performances.
The Spirit of Santa Fe Trail will be April 1- 3 at seven wineries and four breweries in the local area. Ticket holders can experience exclusive offers at each location at their own pace over the course of three days for $25 per ticket. Go to https://bit.ly/3LvMfEe for a complete list of locations and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Garrison Commander’s Scramble will be at 9 a.m. April 1 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way, Fort Hood. This four-person team event is open to all and cost is $40 per person with optional $5 mulligans. Call 254-287-4130 to register and for more information. There will also be a Thursday Scramble at 5:30 p.m. April 7 at the course, with registration open April 4- 7. Cost is $25 for individual player sign ups.
The Just Between Friends Bell County Children's and Maternity Consignment Pop-Up Sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 2, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. General admission tickets are free and pre-sale tickets range from $10 to $20 for special access. Go to https://bit.ly/3tU5m5h for more information.
The Veteran and Military Spouse Business Expo will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 at the Fort Hood Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road. In addition to veteran-owned business vendors, there will be live entertainment, food trucks, contests, and more. NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Colin Garrett will also be in attendance.
The Texans Helping Texans Donation Drive and Car Meet will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 2 at Lonestar Mopar, 4301 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Car enthusiasts are invited to attend and bring items like livestock feed, cattle cubes, horse feed, ranch fencing supplies, feed troughs, dog and cat food, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food, blankets, children's toys, and bottled water to donate to those impacted by recent wildfires and tornadoes.
The V.I.B.E. Spring Pop-Up Shop will be from noon to 5 p.m. April 2 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. A number of local small business vendors will be in attendance for customers to shop with.
The 28th annual Central Texas College Foundation Golf Tournament fundraiser will be at 9 a.m. April 22 at the Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. Registration for this four-person scramble is open until April 8. Entry fee is $340 per team and includes a golf cart, green fee, tournament fee, two drinks on course, and lunch. Go to https://ctc4.me/CTCGolf22 to register. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the CTC Foundation Scholarship program and events. Emailwendy.martel@ctcd.edu or call 254-526-1662 for more information.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian D’Lai at 9 p.m. April 1, and 7:30 and 10 p.m.April 2. Tickets start at $20 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all skill levels who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Intro to Sports: Soccer Clinic will be April 2 and 3 at Summit Soccer Complex, 301 N. Amy Lane, Harker Heights. This two-day clinic will feature drills for soccer skills and speed foundations for kids in grades third to sixth. Cost is $20. Go to https://secure.rec1.com/TX/harker-heights-tx/catalog for more information and registration.
Registration for the Youth Golf Clinic is open now through April 9 for the event taking place from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way, Fort Hood. The clinic is free and open to all youth ages 6 to 17 that hold a Department of Defense ID card and will include lunch, t-shirts, and tee packages. Go to https://bit.ly/36XUU3t to register.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is accepting poem submissions for a chance to exhibit work at the Art in the Park event April 9 at Carl Levin Park. Submit poems and contact information to atrujillo@harkerheights.gov and include age if under 18. Submissions are due by April 4.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its Friends of the Library meeting at 6 p.m. April 4 to discuss the upcoming Booksale,which will be April 28 and 29. The first Chess Club meeting will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 7 and is open to all ages and experience levels. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a preschool-age STEAM Stories Day at 10:30a.m. April 2. Stories and experiments related toEarth Day will be the focus at this free event.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from April 1- 6, will be “Morbius” at 8 p.m. and “Spider Man: No Way Home” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, is hosting live music by Casey Donahew at 6 p.m. April 2. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Reserved tables range from $300 to $500. Go to https://bit.ly/3wSqfzG for tickets and more information.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Wilder Blue at noon April 1, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free. Glen Templeton will also live acoustic music at Schoepf’s Backroom at 6:30 p.m. April 7. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3Nt5UXk.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight April 1. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 2. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting its Sixth Anniversary Celebration from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. April 2 with live music by Lady in the Men's Room, Wayworn Traveler, The Haulers, and Lilly and the Implements.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Chris Max from 6 to 9 p.m. April 1, the Oxford Comma Duofrom 6 to 9 p.m. April 2, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. April 3.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, is hosting live music by Martian Folk at 6:30 p.m. April 1.
Obrien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live music by the Tequila Songbirds at 9 p.m. April 1. Admission is $10.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, hosts live karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, is hosting live music by Britton Pyeatt at 7 p.m. April 1.
Local Markets
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happensevery Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is “Storytime” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2. It will feature reading programs, journaling, campfire stories, and more. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting award-winning author S.C. Gwynne for a presentation, "The Bitterness and Brutality of the Civil War's Final Years," from 6 to 8 p.m. April 1. Call 254-933-5243 to reserve a free ticket. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
